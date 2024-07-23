Watch: Paul George's introductory Sixers press conference

Paul George’s first press conference as a Sixer was held Tuesday afternoon.
George, who decided to leave the Clippers and join the Sixers this summer on a four-year, $212 million contract, met with Philadelphia-area reporters at the team's training complex. His press conference followed Tyrese Maxey’s, which was in the morning.
You can watch George’s Sixers introduction below.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.