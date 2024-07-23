Watch: Paul George's introductory Sixers press conference

Paul George’s first press conference as a Sixer is set for Tuesday afternoon.
George, who decided to leave the Clippers and join the Sixers this summer on a four-year, $212 million contract, is scheduled to speak with reporters at 1 p.m. ET. His press conference follows Tyrese Maxey’s, which was this morning.
You can watch George’s Sixers introduction in the stream above.
