Watch: Tyrese Maxey's press conference after signing max contract extension

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Tyrese Maxey
G Fiume/Getty Images

Tyrese Maxey is set to speak with Philadelphia-area reporters Tuesday for the first time since signing his five-year max contract extension with the Sixers.

The 23-year-old All-Star guard's press conference at the Sixers training complex is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. New teammate Paul George will be next up at 1 p.m.

You can watch Maxey's press conference below:

