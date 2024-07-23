Watch: Tyrese Maxey's press conference after signing max contract extension

Tyrese Maxey is set to speak with Philadelphia-area reporters Tuesday for the first time since signing his five-year max contract extension with the Sixers.
The 23-year-old All-Star guard's press conference at the Sixers training complex is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. New teammate Paul George will be next up at 1 p.m.
You can watch Maxey's press conference below:
