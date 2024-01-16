Raptors, Pacers discussing Pascal Siakam trade involving three first-round picks, report says

Pascal Siakam could be headed to Indiana.
The Raptors and Pacers are discussing a blockbuster trade that would send Siakam to Indiana, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.
The potential package Indiana would send back includes Bruce Brown Jr., three first-round draft picks and additional salary fillers, Charania added.
The report said Toronto and Indiana are "far along in the process" after already making several back-and-forth proposals.
Along with Indiana, the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in the soon-to-be 30-year-old forward. However, Siakam reportedly doesn't view the Kings as a long-term fit. Charania named the Dallas Mavericks as another potential suitor.
Siakam, a two-time All-Star, is in the final year of a contract that will see him earn $38 million this season. So, whichever team trades for him could lose him to free agency in the offseason.
Toronto has already traded one of its high-caliber players this season when OG Anunoby went to the New York Knicks for R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.
The Raptors currently are 15-25 in Darko Rajakovic's first season as head coach, with Indiana trending upwards at 23-17 amid Tyrese Haliburton's breakout campaign.
The trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 8.