Rockets' Dillon Brooks gets ejected five minutes into preseason debut vs. Pacers

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 10: Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the first half of the preseason game against the Indiana Pacers at Toyota Center on October 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Houston, we have an ejection.

Dillon Brooks, who the Rockets signed on a four-year, $86 million deal this offseason after a stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, got off to an awkward start with his new team.

Just five minutes into his preseason debut at home against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, Brooks was ejected after seemingly catching Indiana Pacers big man Daniel Theis below the belt when navigating a screen.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Rockets' preseason game 😅 pic.twitter.com/qWt0RwQBzA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2023

Brooks had just one assist to that point -- to fellow new signing Fred VanVleet for a triple -- before being called for a flagrant foul penalty two.

After the game, Brooks told reporters his point of view.

"Tried to navigate a screen, might have tapped him along the waist," Brooks said. "He got right back up and, I don't know, it's weird. Every time it happens to me I get picked on."

When asked if Brooks felt like there was target on him, he said: “What’s the name? What’s my name? My name’s Dillon the Villain. So, I guess.”

The 27-year-old added that he saw the replay and different angles but that slow motion "shows everything" and the referee called it based off a narrative on him without knowing who he is as a person.

Houston went on to win 122-103 with third-year center Alperen Sengun and rookie wing Cam Whitmore each dropping 15 points, the latter achieving the tally in just 17 minutes on 6-for-10 shooting.