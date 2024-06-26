Rockets reportedly seeking Kevin Durant, Devin Booker or other ‘major upgrade'

Houston is looking to be a problem.
The Rockets reportedly want to trade for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday, citing sources.
Shortly after the report, though, Wojnarowski added that the Suns don't want to part ways with Durant as they want to give their core another year after a first-round playoff exit as a No. 6 seed.
Still, the Rockets want a "major upgrade" to the roster, with Wojnarowski mentioning they're in prime position to push for fellow Phoenix star Devin Booker.
Houston's ambitions became known after it reportedly traded picks with the Brooklyn Nets, which saw the franchise land selections that have ties to Phoenix.
NBA
Once the deals become official, Houston will possess a pick swap with Suns in 2025, the Suns' 2027 first-rounder and could also own Phoenix's pick in 2029 based on contingencies.
Should the Suns opt out of the Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal experiment early, Houston would have the capacity to help Phoenix recoup its barren draft picks cabinet.
Houston is led by youngsters Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., with Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson also rising.
Veterans Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and Jeff Green have significant salaries to use in trades, even if it doesn't involve a Phoenix star coming the other way.