Sixers interview Frank Vogel for their head coaching job

The Sixers have met with another NBA title winner as they continue their search for a new head coach.

Frank Vogel interviewed with the team on Tuesday, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported.

In addition to Vogel, Nick Nurse, Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell and Mike D’Antoni are candidates in the Sixers’ search to replace Doc Rivers.

Vogel, 49, was born in Wildwood, New Jersey, and played point guard at Juniata College. He transferred to Kentucky and convinced Jim O’Brien, then an assistant for Rick Pitino, to give him a two-week trial as a student manager, Zak Keefer reported in a 2014 story for the Indianapolis Star.

Vogel later served as a Sixers assistant during the 2004-05 season, O’Brien’s lone year as head coach in Philadelphia. He also worked on O’Brien’s staffs with the Celtics and Pacers. After Indiana fired O'Brien in 2011, Vogel took over as the Pacers' interim head coach.

Until this season, Vogel had been an NBA head coach for the past 11 years. His overall regular-season record is 431-389 (52.6 winning percentage).

Vogel’s greatest NBA accomplishment is his 2020 championship with the Lakers. Just two seasons later, Los Angeles fired him after going 33-49 and missing the play-in tournament.

In terms of energy invested into the job and attention to detail, Vogel has a strong reputation.

"I respect Frank as a coach, as a man,'' LeBron James told reporters shortly before the Lakers officially dismissed Vogel. "Our partnership that we've had over the few years here has been nothing but candid, and great conversations. This is a guy that gives everything to the game and prepared us every single night.”

