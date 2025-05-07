Trending
NBA Playoffs

Steph Curry has Grade 1 hamstring strain, will miss Warriors-Timberwolves Game 2: Report

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors will be without their best player for multiple games in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State superstar Steph Curry suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in Tuesday's Game 1 win over Minnesota and will be re-evaluated in one week, sidelining him for Games 2-4, the team announced after ESPN's Shams Charania was first to report the news.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

The Athletic's Anthony Slater later reported that the Warriors currently are planning on Curry remaining in Minnesota to begin his rehab process with director of sports medicine Rick Celebrini before the team flies back to San Francisco after Thursday night's game.

Curry suffered the injury early in the second quarter on Tuesday, and left the game for good after scoring 13 points with one rebound and one assist on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range in 12 total minutes.

NBA

NBA Playoffs 17 hours ago

How NBA road teams made playoff history after Warriors' Game 1 win vs. Timberwolves

NBA 19 hours ago

How many NBA teams won a playoff series down 2-0? Cavs need to make rare history

With Curry set to be re-evaluated in one week, he will miss Game 2 on Thursday at Target Center, Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday at Chase Center, but could return for Game 5 next Wednesday at Target Center, which is exactly one week away, if all goes well.

This article tagged under:

NBA PlayoffsBreaking News
Share
Dashboard
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us