Trending
NBA

Stephen A. Smith responds after seen playing solitaire at NBA Finals Game 4

Smith claimed it happened during a timeout, but the fan who took the photo said it happened during live play.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

ESPN NBA Insider Stephen A. Smith is known for his strong opinions on the league, but now he's facing some doubts.

During Game 4 of the Indiana Pacers-Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals, Smith was pictured by a fan playing solitaire on his phone as the game played out.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

There was also a video a spectator recorded, which showed play going on in the background as Smith had solitaire open. The fan who took the photo said it occurred during the third quarter.

After the game, Smith responded to the moment with a few posts on X as it became a viral topic.

Smith claimed he was playing during a timeout and was multitasking.

NBA

NBA 2 hours ago

Thunder take Game 4 of NBA Finals vs. Pacers 111-104 to tie series

nba draft 17 hours ago

Sixers draft profile: Tre Johnson's shooting, scoring should appeal to plenty of teams 

"Yep! That’s me. Who would’ve thought….I can multi-task. Especially during TIMEOUTS! Hope y’all are enjoying the NBA Finals. This is going 7 games now, peeps!" Smith posted.

He then posted what appeared to be a screenshot of his solitaire app open with the game playing underneath.

Kevin Durant even posted the photo of Smith on his Instagram story, which had "Cmon Steve" written in small font on the bottom right.

Many NBA fans criticized Smith for not being fully engaged during one of sports' biggest moments, especially with the platform at his disposal.

"This dude thinks he is so above the sport of basketball it is frustrating I would die to have a career that allowed me to go to the nba finals to cover it what a joke," one account wrote in response to a viral post on X.

Here are five things to know about Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Share
Dashboard
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us