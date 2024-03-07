Thunder's Bismack Biyombo appears to collapse during game vs. Trail Blazers

Mar 6, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Bismack Biyombo (15) warms up prior to a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City forward Bismack Biyombo appeared to collapse while standing in front of the Thunder bench during the second quarter of Wednesday night's game at the Portland Trail Blazers.

It wasn't immediately clear if Biyombo was injured. He fell as the team went to the sideline in a timeout.

Bismack Biyombo collapsed earlier tonight and went back to the locker room



Biyombo was cleared of any serious medical issues by Blazers physicians and will be further evaluated tomorrow, per @NickAGallo.



During a lengthy delay, a wheelchair was brought on to the court but it was never used. Biyombo was helped off and headed for the locker room.

Biyombo, a 13-year NBA veteran, was playing just his fifth game with the Thunder after signing with the team on Feb. 10.