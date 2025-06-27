The 2025 NBA Draft is still going on for those who didn't hear their names called.

Fifty-nine players were selected in the two-night draft, with Jahmai Mashack being the last pick going to Memphis. The New York Knicks had a second-rounder docked for tampering violations in 2022 when signing Jalen Brunson,

Ryan Nembhard, Caleb Love and Hunter Dickinson were among the notable undrafted rookies who now have a new home.

Here's what to know as players sign different deals, such as two-way contracts or Exhibit 10 deals and more:

2025 NBA Draft undrafted rookies tracker

Nembhard, Dickinson and Love are all headed to the Western Conference. Here's a running list:

Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga : Dallas Mavericks (two-way)

: Dallas Mavericks (two-way) Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas : New Orleans Pelicans (two-way)

: New Orleans Pelicans (two-way) Caleb Love, G, Arizona : Portland Trail Blazers (two-way)

: Portland Trail Blazers (two-way) Eric Dixon, F, Villanova : Los Angeles Lakers (two-way)

: Los Angeles Lakers (two-way) Mark Sears, G, Alabama : Milwaukee Bucks (two-way)

: Milwaukee Bucks (two-way) RJ Luis Jr., F, St. John's : Utah Jazz (two-way)

: Utah Jazz (two-way) Hunter Sallis, G/F, Wake Forest : Philadelphia 76ers (two-way)

: Philadelphia 76ers (two-way) Vlad Goldin, C, Michigan : Miami Heat (two-way)

: Miami Heat (two-way) Miles Kelly, G, Auburn : Mavericks (two-way)

: Mavericks (two-way) Dylan Cardwell, C, Auburn : Sacramento Kings (two-way)

: Sacramento Kings (two-way) Steve Settle III, F, Temple : Heat (Exhibit 10)

: Heat (Exhibit 10) RJ Davis, G, UNC : Lakers (Exhibit 10)

: Lakers (Exhibit 10) Augustas Marčiulionis, G, Saint Mary's : Lakers (Exhibit 10)

: Lakers (Exhibit 10) Payton Sandfort, F, Iowa : Oklahoma City Thunder (Exhibit 10)

: Oklahoma City Thunder (Exhibit 10) Chucky Hepburn, G, Louisville: Toronto Raptors (two-way)

Toronto Raptors (two-way) Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis: Mavericks (Exhibit 10)

Mavericks (Exhibit 10) Igor Miličić Jr., F, Tennessee: 76ers (Exhibit 10)

76ers (Exhibit 10) Chance McMillan, G, Texas Tech: Golden State Warriors (Exhibit 10)

Golden State Warriors (Exhibit 10) L.J. Cryer, G, Houston: Warriors (Exhibit 10)

Warriors (Exhibit 10) Grant Nelson, F, Alabama: Brooklyn Nets (Exhibit 10)

This is a developing story and will be updated...

