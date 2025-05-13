NBC Sports adds Vince Carter to NBA broadcast team as a studio analyst

Another Basketball Hall of Famer is joining NBC.

One day after announcing Michael Jordan would be a special contributor, NBC Sports revealed Tuesday that Vince Carter will be a studio analyst next season.

“I could not be more excited and appreciative to have the opportunity to be a part of the historic return of the NBA to NBC and now Peacock,” Carter said. “I am truly looking forward to joining Melo in the studio and the rest of the broadcast team overall, as we embark on bringing NBA fans best-in-class coverage of the league they love.”

Carter will be in the studio one or more nights per week alongside Carmelo Anthony, who will be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame this year. Carter was inducted last year with the class of 2024.

Aside from Carter, Anthony and Jordan, NBC has made several other hires with the NBA returning to the network for the first time since 2002. Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford will be lead game analysts, while Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will be play-by-play announcers.

Throughout his 22-year career, Carter was an eight-time All-Star who was known for his emphatic dunks. His iconic moments include winning the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest and jumping over 7-foot-2 France center Frédéric Weis in a dunk at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Carter played for eight teams: the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

More hires for the NBA on NBC team are expected to be announced in the coming days and months ahead of the 2025-26 season.

NBA legend Michael Jordan is set to join NBC’s coverage of the NBA next season, the network announced on Monday.