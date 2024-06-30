The Chris Paul era is over for the Warriors.

Golden State is waiving the 39-year-old point guard Sunday and he will enter NBA free agency, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

Golden State is waiving Chris Paul, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Paul had a $30 million guarantee date today. He now becomes a free agent. pic.twitter.com/Xr50KYMIMk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2024

The Warriors' original deadline to determine whether they would pick up Paul's $30 million team option for the 2024-25 NBA season was Friday, June 28, but both parties agreed to push it back to Sunday as Golden State tried to work on trade packages including Paul.

In his first season with the team in 2023-24, Paul, 39, was a key part of the Warriors' bench, averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game in 58 appearances. But $30 million is a lot to pay for a backup, even one of Paul's caliber.

Now it appears the Warriors are ready to move on from the future Hall of Famer -- and will clear up plenty of cap space in doing so.