WATCH: Nikola Jokic banks in epic buzzer-beater to complete Nuggets' comeback vs. Warriors

Nikola Jokic called bank -- and game -- at Chase Center Thursday night.

With the game tied in the final moments of regulation, the Denver Nuggets center launched a 39-foot 3-pointer over Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney. The ball banked in off the backboard at the buzzer, completing a 130-127 comeback win in which Jokic's Nuggets trailed by 18 points.

Check out the epic shot for yourself:

The Warriors held a 123-105 lead against the reigning NBA champions with 6:51 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets proceeded to close out the contest on a 25-4 run capped off by a shot their star player knew was going in.

"That was the last option with that play," Jokic said. "I just took a shot. I think those shots are the easiest shots to take. You don't have any other options. So actually, when I felt it, I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to bank this.' You can see the flight of the ball, and I just knew I was going to bank it."

Jokic fell one rebound shy of a triple-double on Thursday, settling for 34 points, 10 assists and nine boards. He's only missed five field goal attempts (39-for-44) over his last four games, and his latest highlight will be played for years to come.