Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center.

It was just over two years ago that the Oklahoma City Thunder set an NBA record after losing by 73 points.

On Thursday night, they flirted with breaking that record...but this time, they were on the winning side.

The Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 139-77, a 62-point win that tied for the fifth-largest margin of victory in NBA regular-season history.

The Thunder led 36-24 after the first. They closed the second quarter on a 16-2 run to take a 75-39 halftime lead. They then outscored the Blazers 43-17 in the third to build a 118-56 advantage going into the fourth.

The 62-point loss for the Blazers amazingly was not their worst loss in franchise history, having lost by 65 points in a 124-59 rout by the Indiana Pacers in 1998. The Blazers are now the first team in league history to lose multiple games by 60 or more points.

The Thunder's 62-point win wasn't enough to rid the franchise of holding the record for the most-lopsided loss in league history, which was a 152-79 rout by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021. But they became just the eighth team in NBA history to win a regular-season game by 60 or more points.

Here's a look at the biggest blowouts in NBA regular-season history.

NBA's Largest Margin of Victory

73 -- Memphis Grizzlies 152, Oklahoma City Thunder 79 (Dec. 2, 2021)

68 -- Cleveland Cavaliers 148, Miami Heat 80 (Dec. 17, 1991)

65 -- Indiana Pacers 124, Portland Trail Blazers 59 (Feb. 27, 1998)

63 -- Los Angeles Lakers 162, Golden State Warriors 99 (March 19, 1972)

62 -- Oklahoma City Thunder 139, Portland Trail Blazers 77 (Jan. 11, 2024)

62 -- Golden State Warriors 153, Sacramento Kings 91 (Nov. 2, 1991)

62 -- Syracuse Nationals 162, New York Knicks 100 (Dec. 25, 1960)

61 -- Charlotte Hornets 140, Memphis Grizzlies 79 (March 22, 2018)