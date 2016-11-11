Instant Replay: Temple 97, La Salle 92 (OT)

BOX SCORE

That's how you tip off a new season.

La Salle guard Jordan Price drilled a three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime, but Temple was able to regroup in the extra session for a 97-92 win over its Big 5 rival in the season opener for both teams at the Liacouras Center on Friday night.

In the absence of senior floor general Josh Brown, the Owls (1-0, 1-0 Big 5) got big contributions from upperclassmen Obi Enechionyia and Daniel Dingle to claim their ninth win in the last 10 meetings with the Explorers (0-1, 0-1 Big 5).

La Salle was able to creep back in the game thanks to a big second-half effort from Price (22 points) and some poor free throw shooting from Temple (20 of 31).

Turning point

Enechionyia tipped in a miss from freshman teammate Quinton Rose near the midway point of OT to put Temple up two. After Price split a pair of free throws on the other end, Owls guard Shizz Alston Jr. went hard to the rim for a layup.

Alston wasn't finished there, as he followed it up with an emphatic block and recovery on the next possession that led to a Dingle layup. Just for good measure, Alston came away with a steal and fastbreak layup seconds later to cap the game-sealing 8-1 run.

Big men on campus

Enechionyia and Dingle weren't only productive, they were also efficient. Enechionyia shot 8 of 14 from the field for 20 points and 14 rebounds. He also blocked four shots. Dingle connected on 7 of 11 shots for 21 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds.

Sophomore Ernest Aflakpui gave the Owls a boost with a career-high 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

While Temple kept its rotation tight with just seven players, La Salle head coach Dr. John Giannini tried out nearly all of his combinations as he used 10 different guys.

Syracuse transfer B.J. Johnson led all players with 23 points on 8 of 16 shooting off the bench for the Explorers. Price, who also came off the bench, finished with 22 points.

Memphis transfer Pookie Powell had 17 points and seven boards while freshman Isiah Deas pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds.

Inside the box score

• La Salle shot 85.2 percent from the charity stripe compared to 64.5 percent from Temple.

• Temple won the rebounding battle, 47-35.

• With Price and Johnson coming off the bench, La Salle had the edge in that category. The Explorers' reserves outscored Temple's second unit, 59-22.

• Temple blocked nine shots with the true freshman Rose finishing a few highlight swats. La Salle had seven blocks.

History lesson

Friday night's game marked the 117th all-time meeting between Temple and La Salle. The Owls improved to 76-41 in the series with the victory.

Fran Dunphy increased his personal mark against La Salle to 28-7 for his career (15-3 while at Temple).

Up next

Temple hosts New Hampshire at 7 p.m. on Monday.

La Salle takes on Delaware in its home opener on Tuesday at 7 p.m.