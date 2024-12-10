The courting period for high school basketball prospect AJ Dybantsa has concluded.

The 6-foot-9-inch forward from Brockton, Mass., verbally committed to BYU over a plethora of blue blood programs Tuesday morning.

Kansas, North Carolina and Alabama were the top contenders vying for Dybantsa's size on the perimeter to help anchor them during 2025-2026 men's college basketball season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It is unclear if Dybantsa plans to stay past his freshman here in Provo as he projects to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but his commitment undoubtedly moves the Cougars up the list of contenders next season.

BYU plays basketball in the Big 12 after years of competition in the Mountain West Conference (1999-2011) and West Coast Conference (2012-2023).

The Cougars have won two NIT tournaments in its men's programs history and also made 31 NCAA tournament appearances, including a pair of runs to the Elite Eight in 1951 and 1981.

Nonetheless, Dybantsa is the most significant name attached to the program since Jimmer Fredette won national player of the year in 2011.

Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge remains the program's most accomplished alum, with two NBA Final wins as a player for the Boston Celtics and another as an executive.