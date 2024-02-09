Caitlin Clark closing in on NCAA scoring record. Here's how many more points she needs

Caitlin Clark is closing in on history.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star could break the NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring record as soon as this weekend.

Clark is chasing down Kelsey Plum's all-time record. The Las Vegas Aces star racked up 3,527 career points over four seasons at the University of Washington.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But just six-plus seasons after Plum departed for the WNBA as the NCAA scoring leader, her record is on the verge of being topped by the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year.

How many more points does Caitlin Clark need to break NCAA scoring record?

Clark is just 39 points away from breaking Plum's record. The senior guard is currently sitting at 3,489 points.

Clark, who leads the nation in scoring at 32.2 points per game, has tallied at least 39 points in three games this season. She also has three 38-point games.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?

That means Clark has a real shot at breaking the record as soon as the No. 2 Hawkeyes' next game, which is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Iowa will be on the road to face Nebraska, with the game being televised nationally on Fox.

When the two teams first met last month, Clark dropped 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on the Cornhuskers. If she's able to duplicate that scoring output, Clark will pull into a tie with Plum on the all-time leaderboard.

And Clark could make even more history against Nebraska. Clark, who also leads the nation in assists 8.2 per game, is only five assists away from reaching 1,000 for her career, a milestone that only five other players have reached.

Suzie McConnell-Serio, who played at Penn State in the 1980s, is the all-time assists leader with 1,307.