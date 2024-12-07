Live updates: Big 5 Classic triple header and title game

What to Know The second-annual Big 5 Classic concludes Saturday, December 7, at the Wells Fargo Center.

Following weeks of pod play among the six schools, the day features a triple header of matchups to crown this year's champion.

There will be complete coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus starting at 2 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream in the NBC Sport app.

Fifth place matchup : Penn vs. Drexel — 2:00 p.m.

: Penn vs. Drexel — 2:00 p.m. Third place matchup : Villanova vs. Temple — 4:30 p.m.

: Villanova vs. Temple — 4:30 p.m. Championship matchup: St. Joe's vs. La Salle — 7:00 p.m.

Follow along for live updates as the second-annual Big 5 Classic concludes with a triple header Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.