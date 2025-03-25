This Michigan company builds the March Madness basketball courts

Every year, millions of viewers tune in to watch the country's best college basketball players vie for the men's and women's March Madness crowns.

But before the tournaments can begin, there's one key detail that needs to be carved out: the athletes need a court to play on.

That's where Connor Sports comes in. The wood manufacturer in Amasa, Michigan, has produced the courts used in both the men's and women's NCAA tournaments since 2006.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Putting a court together is a lengthy process. After the wood is shipped to the warehouse from the upper midwestern United States and Canada, it gets cut, organized and inspected for imperfections several times before it's approved. Then, the wood is sent away to be painted and finished.

"There's a lot of pride involved in making these floors," said Rob Rottier, a process improvement leader at Connor Sports. "Being able to make something and then see it on TV three or four weeks later is pretty awesome."