The past couple days of First Four action have been a March Madness appetizer of sorts.

Now, it's time for the main course.

One of the most hectic days in college basketball is here as the first round of the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament gets underway. A total of 16 men's games will tip off over the course of roughly 12 hours on Thursday.

The first day of Round 1 action will see No. 1 overall seed Auburn take the court, along with fellow No. 1 seed Houston. Second-seeded Tennessee and St. John's will also make their 2025 Big Dance debuts.

Meanwhile, the women's First Four will conclude with a pair of games ahead of the start of the first round on Friday.

So, which matchups are taking place and when will the games start? Here's how to watch Thursday's NCAA Tournament action:

Where to watch, stream today's March Madness games

Men's March Madness games will air across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. CBS broadcasts can be streamed on Paramount+, while TNT, TBS and truTV broadcasts are available to stream on Max. All games can also be streamed on March Madness Live.

Here's a full look at Thursday's men's NCAA Tournament schedule:

Women's NCAA Tournament action will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. Games can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Here's how to watch the final two women's First Four games:

No. 11 Columbia vs. No. 11 Washington: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 No. 16 High Point vs. No. 16 William & Mary: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

