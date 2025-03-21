Friday's March Madness schedule: How to watch all men's and women's games

It's a Friday frenzy in March Madness.

The first round of the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament wraps up on Friday as the opening round of the women's Big Dance gets underway. That means there are 32 games on the slate, marking the most action-packed day of March Madness.

Top NBA draft prospect Cooper Flagg and the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will take the floor, as will the top-seeded Florida Gators. The UConn Huskies, meanwhile, will begin their bid for a third straight national championship, but they'll do so as a No. 8 seed.

The reigning women's champion will also be in action, as the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks start their title defense. And, for the first time in program history, the UCLA Bruins will open an NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Those are just a few of the teams who will be playing win-or-go-home contests on Friday. Here's a look at the full schedule and how to catch all the action:

What time does March Madness start today?

The women's action gets underway first at 11:30 a.m. ET with the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones. Kicking off the men's slate will be the No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs against the No. 9 Baylor Bears at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Where to watch, stream today's men's March Madness games

Men's March Madness games will air across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. CBS broadcasts can be streamed on Paramount+, while TNT, TBS and truTV broadcasts are available to stream on Max. All games can also be streamed on March Madness Live.

Here's Friday's schedule:

Where to watch, stream today's women's NCAA March Madness games

Women's NCAA Tournament action will air across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews. Games can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Here's Friday's schedule:

No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Iowa State: 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2

11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2 No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Liberty: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

12 p.m. ET, ESPN No. 8 Utah vs. No. 9 Indiana: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2 No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

2 p.m. ET, ESPN No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 12 Fairfield: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU No. 2 TCU vs. No. 15 FDU: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2 No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

4 p.m. ET, ESPN No. 7 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Oregon: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Montana State: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2 No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Ball State: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

6 p.m. ET, ESPNU No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Nebraska: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

6 p.m. ET, ESPN No. 8 Richmond vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Lehigh: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

8 p.m. ET, ESPNU No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 South Florida: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

8 p.m. ET, ESPN No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 Southern U.: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Here are the top three teams from each region of Selection Sunday for the 2025 women’s NCAA basketball tournament.