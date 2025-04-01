Looking at Women's Final Four and national championship game records

One team will etch itself into the history books in Tampa, Florida, this weekend.

The star power will be out in full force after No. 1 UCLA, No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Texas and No. 2 UConn punched their tickets to the Final Four.

UCLA, the top overall seed, will battle UConn. On the other side of the bracket, defending national champions South Carolina will take on Texas.

Before the teams take aim at the 2025 title, here’s a look back at the best offensive, defensive and team performances in Women’s Final Four and championship history:

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals: Individual records

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark had the top scoring game in Final Four history, shredding top-seeded South Carolina with 41 points in 2023.

Syracuse’s Talia Walton and Notre Dame’s Marina Mabrey also hold Final Four records with spectacular offense, while Auburn’s Ruthie Bolton and Tennessee’s Michelle Snow were historic with their defense.

Here’s a glance at some individual records from NCAA Tournament semifinal contests:

Points: Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2023 – 41

3-pointers made: Talia Walton, Syracuse, 2016 – 8

Assists: Marina Mabrey, Notre Dame, 2019 – 12

Rebounds: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, 2018 – 25

Steals: Ruthie Bolton, Auburn, 1988 – 10

Blocks: Michelle Snow, Tennessee, 2000; Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, 2023 – 7

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals: Team records

UConn and Notre Dame are among the programs with multiple team records at the Final Four. The Huskies are among the leaders in winning margin and blocks, while Notre Dame posted record scoring and a historic comeback.

Here’s a look at the highest marks set by teams across a variety of stats in the Final Four:

Points: Georgia, 1985; Notre Dame, 2018 – 91

Points in a half: Georgia, 1985 – 57

Winning margin: UConn, 2016 – 29

Biggest comeback: Notre Dame, 2001; Michigan State, 2005 – 16

3-pointers made: Syracuse, 2016; Oregon, 2019 – 12

Assists: Notre Dame, 2019 – 24

Rebounds: Old Dominion, 1985 – 57

Steals: Tennessee, 2007 – 20

Blocks: UConn, 2013; Stanford, 2021 – 12

NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game: Individual records

When it comes to dominant championship game outings, nobody comes close to Sheryl Swoopes.

Before the Basketball Hall of Famer became one of the original WNBA players, she was getting buckets at Texas Tech. In 1993, she led the Lady Raiders to the championship game against Ohio State and dropped 47 points to bring the school its first national title in any sport. To this day, Swoopes’ 47 points are 16 more than the second-highest mark, set by Arike Ogunbowale in 2019.

From assists to rebounds to blocks, here’s a list of individual records for the women’s national title game:

Points: Sheryl Swoopes, Texas Tech, 1993 – 47

3-pointers made: Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2023 – 8

Assists: Kellie Jolly, Tennessee, 1997 – 11

Rebounds: Charlotte Smith, North Carolina, 1994 – 23

Steals: Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion, 1997 – 8

Blocks: Kelly Schumacher, UConn, 2000 – 9

NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game: Team records

With 11 championships, it’s no surprise UConn is all over the national title game record books.

The Huskies set the record for most blocks in a title game in 2000 and most assists in 2014. In 2013, the team set records for biggest margin of victory and most 3-pointers with its championship game shellacking of Louisville.

The 2023 title game between LSU and Iowa also saw some record-breaking feats. While Clark and the Hawkeyes drilled 14 3-pointers, it was Angel Reese and LSU that tallied a record-setting 102 points – including 59 in the first half – to come away with the national title.

Here are some notable records put together by UConn and other schools in the national title game:

Points: LSU, 2023 – 102

Points in a half: LSU, 2023 – 59

Winning margin: UConn, 2013 – 33

Biggest comeback: Notre Dame, 2018 – 15

3-pointers made: Iowa, 2023 – 14

Assists: UConn, 2014 – 25

Rebounds: Old Dominion, 1985 – 57

Steals: Old Dominion, 1997 – 16

Blocks: UConn, 2000; Notre Dame, 2001 – 11