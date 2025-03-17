March Madness women's tournament: Bracket, locations, start times, TV info

It's time for the Big Dance.
The bracket for the women's 2025 NCAA Tournament was announced Sunday night, unveiling the 68 teams that secured a spot in the March Madness competition.
Earning the four top seeds on Selection Sunday were UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and USC.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
The Bracket.— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 17, 2025
🔗 https://t.co/s2UWgWxAxq
🎟️ https://t.co/tvAMtQIw1n#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Rj4HS27YtY
UCLA, after downing top-seeded USC to win the Big Ten championship, earned the top spot in Regional 1 and will play the First Four winner of UC San Diego or Southern.
Defending champion South Carolina, which beat Texas 64-45 in the SEC tournament, was named the top seed in Regional 2 where they will face No. 16 Tennessee Tech.
Despite falling to South Carolina in the battle for the conference crown, Texas split the regular season title with their SEC rivals and took the top seed in Regional 3, where they will play the First Four winner of High Point or William & Mary.
USC, which lost to UConn in last year's Elite Eight, is the top seed in Regional 4 and will play No. 16 UNC Greensboro.
The competition begins with the First Four matchups Wednesday and Thursday. The 32 first-round games will then begin Friday, March 21.
What is the women's 2025 NCAA tournament bracket?
Here's a region-by-region breakdown of all the first-round matchups in the women's tournament:
REGIONAL 1 - SPOKANE
- No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 UC San Diego/Southern
- No. 8 Richmond vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech
- No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon
- No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Ball State
- No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 San Diego State
- No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 11 George Mason
- No. 2 NC State vs. No. 15 Vermont
- No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Harvard
REGIONAL 2 - BIRMINGHAM
- No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Tennessee Tech
- No. 8 Utah vs. No. 9 Indiana
- No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Norfolk State
- No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Green Bay
- No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 14 Oregon State
- No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Columbia/Washington
- No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Lehigh
- No. 7 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Oregon
REGIONAL 3 - BIRMINGHAM
- No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 High Point/William & Mary
- No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 9 Creighton
- No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Montana State
- No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 South Florida
- No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin
- No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Iowa State/Princeton
- No. 2 TCU vs. No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson
- No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Nebraska
REGIONAL 4 - SPOKANE
- No. 1 USC vs. No. 16 UNC Greensboro
- No. 8 California vs. No. 9 Mississippi State
- No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Liberty
- No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 12 Fairfield
- No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast
- No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Murray State
- No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Arkansas State
- No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 South Dakota State
When does the women's 2025 NCAA tournament start?
The women's tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 19, with the First Four games. The first round then begins on Friday, March 21.
What is the women's 2025 NCAA tournament schedule?
Mark these dates for when the women's tournament will be played:
- First Four: March 19-20
- First round: March 21-22
- Second round: March 23-24
- Sweet 16: March 28-29
- Elite Eight: March 30-31
- Final Four: Friday, April 4, 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ESPN)
- NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (ABC)
Who won the women's 2025 NCAA tournament?
In 2024, No. 1 South Carolina beat Caitlin Clark's top-seeded Iowa 87-75 in the final, becoming just the 10th Division I women's basketball team to complete a perfect season.