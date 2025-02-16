UConn ends South Carolina's 71-game home win streak with 87-58 rout

UConn guard Paige Bueckers celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

Azzi Fudd scored 28 points and No. 7 UConn ended No. 4 South Carolina's 71-game home winning streak with an 87-58 victory Sunday.

Sarah Strong added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (24-3), who had lost their past four to the Gamecocks. Paige Bueckers had 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as UConn took control late in the opening quarter and was up by 22 points by halftime.

Uncharacteristically, defending champion South Carolina could not respond and lost for the first time at home since North Carolina State beat the Gamecocks 54-46 on Dec. 3, 2020. That ended the fourth longest home winning streak ever in women's Division I basketball history.

Fudd followed up a career-best 34-point performance in a win over St. John’s this Wednesday by torching the Gamecocks. She had six of UConn’s 13 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter to close off any South Carolina hope of a comeback.

Joyce Edwards had 17 points to lead South Carolina (23-3).