What to know about Big Ten women's basketball with 2023-24 season underway

It was a big season for the Big Ten in 2022-23.

A total of eight programs qualified for the women's NCAA Tournament, tying a Big Ten record, and three of them reached the Elite Eight to set a conference record.

A historic March Madness run from National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark propelled Iowa all the way to its first national championship game. But the Hawkeyes came up one win short of that elusive national title, falling to LSU 102-85.

Now, in what's expected to be Clark's final collegiate season, the No. 3 Hawkeyes are looking climb the mountain all over again and, this time, be the last ones standing atop it. But Clark and Co. will face fierce competition, including from within their own conference, as they set out on a national championship bid.

With the 2023-24 women's college basketball season underway, here's what to know about the Big Ten conference:

What women's basketball teams are in the Big Ten?

This will be the final season before the Big Ten expands with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington. Here's a look at the current 14-team conference:

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Who won the Big Ten championship in women's basketball last season?

Indiana captured its first Big Ten regular-season championship in 40 years by finishing atop the conference standings last season. But the Hoosiers were upset by Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa then defeated the Buckeyes in the championship game to win the conference tournament.

Who are the best women's basketball teams in the Big Ten?

Five Big Ten teams cracked the AP preseason poll, with three inside the top 10: No. 3 Iowa, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Indiana, No. 14 Maryland and No. 23 Illinois. Nebraska received votes in the poll as well.

The coaches and media both pegged Iowa as the conference's top team this season. Here's how they ranked the top five squads:

Coaches Big Ten preseason rankings

Iowa Ohio State Indiana Maryland Illinois

Media Big Ten preseason rankings

Iowa Indiana Ohio State Maryland Michigan

Who are the best women's basketball players in the Big Ten?

The coaches and media were unsurprisingly in agreement on the preseason conference player of the year in Clark. Here were their All-Big Ten Team picks:

Coaches preseason All-Big Ten Team

Makira Cook, senior guard, Illinois

Mackenzie Holmes, graduate forward, Indiana (unanimous selection)

Caitlin Clark, senior guard, Iowa (unanimous selection)

Shyanne Sellers, junior guard, Maryland (unanimous selection)

Laila Phelia, junior guard, Michigan (unanimous selection)

Mara Braun, sophomore guard, Minnesota

Alexis Markowski, junior forward/center, Nebraska

Jaz Shelley, graduate guard, Nebraska

Cotie McMahon, sophomore forward, Ohio State (unanimous selection)

Jacy Sheldon, graduate guard, Ohio State

Makenna Marisa, senior guard, Penn State

Media preseason All-Big Ten Team

Makira Cook, senior guard, Illinois

Mackenzie Holmes, graduate forward, Indiana

Caitlin Clark, senior guard, Iowa (unanimous selection)

Shyanne Sellers, junior guard, Maryland

Laila Phelia, junior guard, Michigan

Alexis Markowski, junior forward/center, Nebraska

Jaz Shelley, graduate guard, Nebraska

Cotie McMahon, sophomore forward, Ohio State

Jacy Sheldon, graduate guard, Ohio State

Makenna Marisa, senior guard, Penn State

Who are the best Big Ten freshmen in women's basketball?

Fourteen of ESPN's top-100 ranked prospects in the 2023 class joined Big Ten programs. Maryland landed the conference's highest-rated 2023 recruit in Riley Nelson, while Michigan and Purdue each added three top-100 prospects.

Here's a full look at the top freshman prospects joining the Big Ten:

No. 18: Guard/forward Riley Nelson, Maryland

No. 43: Guard Amiyah Reynolds, Purdue

No. 52: Guard Jules LaMendola, Indiana

No. 59: Guard Taylor Woodson, Michigan

No. 70: Guard Diana Collins, Ohio State

No. 74: Guard Macy Brown, Michigan

No. 77: Guard Katy Eidle, Michigan

No. 79: Guard Rashunda Jones, Purdue

No. 80: Guard/forward Emily Fisher, Maryland

No. 83: Guard Lenee Beaumont, Indiana

No. 84: Guard/forward Ava Jones, Iowa

No. 91: Guard Logan Nissley, Nebraska

No. 97: Forward Mary Ashley Groot, Purdue

No. 98: Grace Grocholski, Minnesota

When and where is the women's Big Ten Tournament in 2024?

The 2024 Big Ten Tournament will run from March 6-10 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.