Two No. 1 seeds are Final Four bound.

The top overall-seeded UCLA Bruins and defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday punched tickets to Tampa, Florida, for the national semifinals in the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins, led by First Team All-American center Lauren Betts, defeated the No. 3 LSU Tigers to reach the program's first-ever Final Four. This year's Big Dance also marked the first time UCLA was the No. 1 overall seed.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, are back in the national semifinals for the fifth straight year and seventh time since their first appearance in 2015 -- a stretch that's included three national championship triumphs. Dawn Staley's team survived another tight contest in the Elite Eight, outlasting the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils, and it now sits two wins away from a historic March Madness repeat.

The other two Final Four berths will be awarded on Monday. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns meet the No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs in an intrastate showdown, while the JuJu Watkins-less No. 1 USC Trojans take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies.

So, what does the Final Four bracket look like? And when will the national semifinals be played? Here's what to know:

What March Madness games are on tonight?

Here's how to watch and stream Monday's last two Elite Eight games:

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 TCU: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN.com, ESPN app

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN.com, ESPN app No. 1 USC vs. No. 2 UConn: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN.com, ESPN app

Here are five things to know about UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers.

What teams are in the women's Final Four?

Two of the women's Final Four spots are set:

No. 1 UCLA

No. 1 South Carolina

No. 1 Texas or No. 2 TCU

No. 1 USC or No. 2 UConn

What's the updated women's March Madness bracket?

Here's a preview of the potential national semifinal matchups:

No. 1 UCLA vs. winner of No. 1 USC-No. 2 UConn

No. 1 South Carolina vs. winner of No. 1 Texas-No. 2 TCU

When are the women's Final Four games?

Both national semifinals are scheduled for Friday, April 4. The game times are 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET, with full schedule details yet to be announced.

Where is the women's Final Four being played?

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, is the site of this year's Final Four. This is Tampa's record fourth time serving as host of the women's Final Four, last doing so in 2019.

When is the women's NCAA basketball national championship game?

The two Final Four winners will meet in the national championship game on Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

BA player and Duke alum Seth Curry shares the key ingredients for a tournament run, plus what him and his wife Callie are cooking up at home while watching the madness unfold.