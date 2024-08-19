Colt McCoy joins NBC Sports' Big Ten football coverage

NBC Sports has landed a former college football star for its Big Ten coverage, as Colt McCoy has joined the company as an analyst.

“College football has always held a special place in my heart. With the expansion of the Big Ten and new era of college football, it is the perfect time to join NBC Sports,” McCoy said in a press release. “I can’t wait to share in the passion, excitement, and competitive spirit every week!”

McCoy was a two-time Heisman finalist at Texas before he embarked on a 14-year NFL career. He most recently played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

The longtime NFL veteran already has commentary experience with NBC Sports, as he called USFL games for the network in 2023.

McCoy will make his debut in his new gig on Saturday, Sept. 7, when Deion Sanders' Colorado squad visits Matt Rhule and Nebraska. He will provide commentary for the game alongside Paul Bermeister (play-by-play) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline). That game will air on NBC and Peacock with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

“In a standout career at Texas, Colt McCoy starred in many of college football’s biggest games and fiercest rivalries,” NBC Sports Production executive producer and president Sam Flood said. “What a way to kick it off with Colorado-Nebraska!”

NBC Sports' Big Ten football package includes "Big Ten Saturday Night" on NBC and Peacock. "Big Ten Saturday Night" marks the conference's first weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.