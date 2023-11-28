Full schedule for 2023 college football conference championship games

It’s conference championship weekend in college football.

Top teams across the country will face rivals at neutral sites with trophies, bragging rights and College Football Playoff spots on the line.

There are three matchups between top-10 teams. No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama will square off for the SEC title, No. 6 Oregon and No. 4 Washington will square off for the Pac-12 crown and No. 10 Louisville will face No. 5 Florida State for ACC supremacy.

Two more top-10 teams are also in big conference championship games. No. 3 Michigan will take on No. 17 Iowa in the Big Ten title game and No. 7 Texas has a showdown against No. 20 Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.

Having trouble planning out your college football viewing this weekend? Look no further.

Here is the full schedule for the 10 conference championship games:

Conference USA Championship: New Mexico State vs. No. 25 Liberty

Date: Friday, Dec. 1

Friday, Dec. 1 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Va.

Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Va. TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Pac-12 Championship: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 4 Washington

Date: Friday, Dec. 1

Friday, Dec. 1 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev. TV Channel: ABC

Big 12 Championship: No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 2 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TV Channel: ABC

MAC Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 2 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Ford Field, Detroit, Mich. TV Channel: ESPN

Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 2 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev. TV Channel: FOX

SEC Championship: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 2 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga. TV Channel: CBS

AAC Championship: SMU vs. No. 23 Tulane

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 2 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, La.

Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, La. TV Channel: ABC

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Troy

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 2 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Ala.

Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Ala. TV Channel: ESPN

Big Ten Championship: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 17 Iowa

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 2 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. TV Channel: FOX

ACC Championship: No. 10 Louisville vs. No. 5 Florida State