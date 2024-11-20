A Big Ten champion will soon be crowned.

As the 2024 college football regular season comes to a close, teams are pushing through the standings in hopes of clinching a spot to play for the Stagg Championship Trophy.

Last year, college football fans witnessed Michigan hoist the crown, defeating Iowa in a 26-0 shutout to punch their ticket to a third straight College Football Playoff.

While one Big 10 school has clinched a spot in this year's title game, the other spot is still up for grabs.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune into the 14th annual Big Ten Football Championship Game:

Who is in the Big Ten Football Championship Game?

Oregon (8-0) has already clinched the first spot in the championship game. The undefeated Ducks head into the weekend with a bye before closing out the regular season to host the Washington Huskies.

Oregon will likely face either Indiana (7-0), Ohio State (6-1) or Penn State (6-1) for the trophy.

Where is the Big Ten Football Championship Game?

The game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Former NFL and Hoosiers running back Tevin Coleman discusses Indiana football’s rise to the top of the Big Ten.

When is the Big Ten Football Championship Game?

The annual title game will be played on Saturday, December 7.

How to watch the Big Ten Football Championship Game

The contest will be broadcast on CBS

Streaming of the game will be available on YouTubeTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

Which team has won the most Big Ten Football Championships Games?

Wisconsin and Ohio State have had the most appearances in the championship game with six while Ohio State has the most wins with five.

There are a few scenarios that can see OSU back in the championship game in 2024 but time will tell as they will first face No. 5 Indiana and Michigan to wrap up the regular season.