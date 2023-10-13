How to watch No. 6 Penn State vs. UMass football game

Penn State is taking a brief break from Big Ten play this weekend.

The No. 6 Nittany Lions (5-0, 3-0) will host the UMass Minutemen (1-6) in their final non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday.

James Franklin's team is coming off somewhat of an upset scare. The Nittany Lions fell behind Northwestern 10-3 last week and entered halftime in Evanston, Illinois, tied 10-10. But Penn State flexed its muscles in the second half, pulling away for a 41-13 victory.

With a showdown against No. 3 Ohio State looming, the unbeaten Nittany Lions will be looking to avoid a letdown against the struggling Minutemen.

Here's how to watch Penn State-UMass:

When is the Penn State vs. UMass football game?

The Nittany Lions face the Minutemen on Saturday, Oct. 14.

What time does the Penn State vs. UMass football game start?

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Penn State vs. UMass football game on?

The Big Ten Network will air Penn State-UMass.

How to stream the Penn State vs. UMass football game live

The game will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.