How to watch No. 9 Penn State square off with unbeaten No. 2 Michigan

How’s this for a college football Saturday matinee?

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0) will visit the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1) for a Big Ten heavyweight showdown with major postseason implications.

If the Nittany Lions want to keep their Big Ten Championship GAme and College Football Playoff hopes alive, they’ll very likely need to take down an unbeaten Wolverines team that has steamrolled its competition this season. Led by Heisman Trophy hopeful J.J. McCarthy and a defense that’s allowed just 60 total points, Michigan has won its nine games by an average margin of 34 points.

The Wolverines certainly haven’t faced a team as good as Penn State yet, though, as the Nittany Lions will be their first ranked opponent of the season.

So, will Jim Harbaugh’s team prove its as good as the perfect record shows and take another step toward the Big Ten East crown? Or can James Franklin’s squad pull off its first top-five victory since 2016 to stay alive in the conference title game and CFP hunt?

Here’s how to watch the battle of top 10 teams:

When is the Michigan vs. Penn State football game?

The Nittany Lions face the Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 11.

What time does the Michigan vs. Penn State football game start?

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, is set for 12 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Michigan vs. Penn State football game on?

The Michigan-Penn State showdown will air on FOX.

How to stream the Michigan vs. Penn State football game live online

The game will also be available to stream on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.