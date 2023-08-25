How to watch Notre Dame vs. Navy in Ireland

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chats with quarterback Sam Hartman (10) during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana.

The Fighting Irish are heading to Ireland.

Notre Dame will begin the 2023 season with an international showdown against Navy in the third annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic. This will be the two teams’ third time facing one another in Ireland.

Marcus Freeman is set to lead the Irish in his second season as head coach. The team finished No. 21 in last year’s final College Football Playoff poll and enters 2023 as the No. 13 team in the AP Preseason Top 25.

Before the Irish kick off their 2023 season abroad, here is how you can catch their matchup against Navy.

Where is the Notre Dame-Navy game in Ireland?

Notre Dame and Navy will play at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

When is the Notre Dame-Navy game in Ireland?

The matchup will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local time) on Saturday, Aug. 26.

How to watch Notre Dame-Navy game in Ireland

Viewers can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call.

Maria Taylor, Michael Robinson, Joshua Perry, Matt Cassel and Nicole Auerbach will be on for NBC Sports’ “College Countdown” pregame and halftime coverage.

NBC Sports’ 2023 Notre Dame football schedule

NBC Sports will broadcast seven Notre Dame games in 2023. The first will be Saturday’s matchup in Ireland and the other six will be Irish home games at Notre Dame Stadium.

That slate includes one of the marquee matchups of the entire 2023 college football season. The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will visit South Bend, Ind., under the lights on Saturday, Sept. 23. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will also play at Notre Dame Stadium this season when Notre Dame welcomes rival No. 6 USC on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Here is the full list of NBC Sports’ Notre Dame games this season: