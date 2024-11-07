Kirk Herbstreit announces death of beloved dog Ben after cancer battle

Football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit with his dog, Ben, before the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Arkansas Razorbacks on Oct. 5, 2024, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Kirk Herbstreit announced the death of his beloved dog, Ben, on Thursday.

Ben, a golden retriever that gained popularity for crashing Herbstreit's football broadcasts for ESPN and Amazon Prime Video, was diagnosed with leukemia and lymphoma in March. Herbstreit shared Thursday that the cancer had spread throughout Ben's organs.

"I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1," Herbstreit wrote on social media. "He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag.

"He and I could communicate ... he and I understood each other and had each others backs. He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion. Hard day-but he will live within all of us forever.

"God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years-a true blessing. Love you Ben."

Ben first joined Herbstreit on set in November 2021 during ESPN's "College Gameday," which was in Herbstreit's hometown of Cincinnati.

Herbstreit continued to bring Ben on the road, saying that the golden retriever gave him comfort during a tough time for his family, which included the hospitalization of his 20-year-old son Zak due to a heart condition.

Ben earned some dog-centric titles in his journey across the country, from "Wide Retriever" in Atlanta to "Treat Analyst" in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania.

"We happily accommodate our lives around Ben and whatever it is he needs," Herbstreit told The Athletic in December 2023. "I report to Ben, is kind of how it works. Everyone else reports to my wife and I, and we report to Ben."

Herbstreit shared earlier this week that Ben had lost the ability to walk after un. He continued to say that he took Ben to a holistic doctor, where he was given a three-day Vitamin C IV.

"I’m so thankful for ALL the love so many have shown him over the last couple years," Herbstreit wrote on Monday. "One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life. Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart. If you’re a spiritual person I’d love for you to pray for my boy."