The 2024 college football season is upon us, and there's plenty of conference confusion across the country.
Conference realignment has shaken up college sports over the last few years, and it will come to a head during the upcoming football season.
The Big Ten is up to 18 teams and features programs from coast to coast. The SEC has expanded from the southeast to the southwest, with Texas and Oklahoma entering the conference this fall. The ACC and Big 12 have also experienced shakeups, while the Pac-12 has effectively become a Pac-2.
In all, there are 131 FBS Division I-AA schools across 10 conferences to go along with three independent programs. All 134 teams will be looking to earn a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, which will debut in December.
Before the college football season kicks off, here's a breakdown of which teams are in which conferences.
American Athletic Conference
- Army
- Charlotte
- East Carolina
- Florida Atlantic
- Memphis
- Navy
- North Texas
- Rice
- South Florida
- Temple
- Tulane
- Tulsa
- UAB
- UTSA
ACC
- Boston College
- California
- Clemson
- Duke
- Florida State
- Georgia Tech
- Louisville
- Miami (Fla.)
- NC State
- North Carolina
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
- Stanford
- Syracuse
- Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Wake Forest
Big 12
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- BYU
- Baylor
- Cincinnati
- Colorado
- Houston
- Iowa State
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- TCU
- Texas Tech
- UCF
- Utah
- West Virginia
Big Ten
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Purdue
- Rutgers
- UCLA
- USC
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Conference USA
- Florida International
- Jacksonville State
- Kennesaw State
- Liberty
- Louisiana Tech
- Middle Tennessee
- New Mexico State
- Sam Houston
- UTEP
- Western Kentucky
FBS Independents
- Notre Dame
- UConn
- UMass
Mid-American
- Akron
- Ball State
- Bowling Green
- Buffalo
- Central Michigan
- Eastern Michigan
- Kent State
- Miami (Ohio)
- Northern Illinois
- Ohio
- Toledo
- Western Michigan
Mountain West
- Air Force
- Boise State
- Colorado State
- Fresno State
- Hawaii
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- San Diego State
- San Jose State
- UNLV
- Utah State
- Wyoming
Pac-12
- Oregon State
- Washington State
SEC
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt
Sun Belt
Sun Belt - East
- Appalachian State
- Coastal Carolina
- Georgia Southern
- Georgia State
- James Madison
- Marshall
- Old Dominion
Sun Belt - West
- Arkansas State
- Louisiana
- South Alabama
- Southern Miss
- Texas State
- Troy
- UL Monroe