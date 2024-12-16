How to watch Penn State vs. SMU in the College Football Playoff

Kevin Jennings and the Mustangs will visit Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions in the first round of the College Football Playoff Dec. 21.

The 2024 College Football Playoff kicks off this weekend.

The sixth-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions will host its first-ever playoff game, taking on the No. 11 SMU Mustangs at home in a matchup of conference runners-up.

Heavy-favorite Penn State enters the matchup at 11-2. Its only losses came against top-10 teams, including the undefeated Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In their first season in the ACC, the Mustangs cruised to a matching 11-2 record and clinched the final spot in the CFP after their 34-31 loss to Clemson in the conference title game.

Here's everything to know for the Penn State-SMU game and how to watch the action.

When is the Penn State vs. SMU playoff game?

Penn State and SMU will go head-to-head on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

What time is the Penn State vs. SMU playoff game?

Kickoff for Penn State-SMU is set for 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch the Penn State vs. SMU playoff game?

Penn State-SMU will air on TNT.

How to stream the Penn State vs. SMU playoff game?

Penn State-SMU will stream on Max and Fubo TV.