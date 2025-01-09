How to watch the Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl in CFP semifinals

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff featured non-neutral-site games only in the first round.

But Texas could have a home-field advantage of sorts in the semifinals.

With a national championship game berth on the line, the No. 5-seeded Longhorns will meet the No. 8-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Cotton Bowl this week. And the CFP semifinal will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, roughly 200 miles north of the Longhorns' Austin campus.

The 13-2 Longhorns nearly saw their season end in the quarterfinals on a late-game collapse. After cruising past the No. 12-seeded Clemson Tigers 38-24 in Round 1, Steve Sarkisian's team held a 24-8 fourth-quarter lead over the No. 4-seeded Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl. But Arizona State scored 16 points late in regulation to force overtime and then took the lead with a touchdown on the opening possession of OT.

Texas, though, came up with a season-saving response. Quarterback Quinn Ewers tossed back-to-back touchdowns of 25-plus yards as the Longhorns escaped with a 39-31 double-OT victory. The first of those OT scores was caught by wideout Matthew Golden, who racked up seven receptions for 149 yards. Ewers passed for 322 passing yards, three touchdowns and one pick, along with rushing for a score.

The 12-2 Buckeyes, on the other hand, got past the quarterfinals without much of a sweat -- and that's despite being up against the previously unbeaten No. 1 seed. Ryan Day's squad followed up its 42-17 rout of the No. 9-seeded Tennessee Volunteers with a 41-21 blowout of the top-seeded Oregon in the Rose Bowl, ending the Ducks' bid for a perfect championship season.

Quarterback Will Howard threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half as Ohio State jumped out to a stunning 34-0 lead. Wideout Jeremiah Smith caught two of those TDs as part of a seven-catch, 187-yard performance while running back TreVeyon Henderson also found the end zone twice in the victory. The Buckeyes' No. 1 defense sacked Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel eight times and held the Ducks to 276 total yards of offense.

Just like the two teams in the Orange Bowl, Ohio State and Texas boast two of the top defenses in the country. The Buckeyes have arguably the top defensive unit, ranking first in points allowed (12.1 per game), first against the pass (152.4 yards per game) and fifth against the rush (92.2 yards per game). The Longhorns, meanwhile, are fourth in points allowed (14.5 per game), third against the pass (166.1 yards per game) and tied for 14th against the rush (111.8 yards per game).

So, will the Buckeyes keep their chase for a second CFP title alive? Or will the Longhorns take another step toward their first national championship in the CFP era?

Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl:

When is the Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl?

The Longhorns and Buckeyes will meet on Friday, Jan. 10.

What time does the Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl start?

The Cotton Bowl is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl?

AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, will host the Cotton Bowl.

What TV channel is the Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl on?

Texas-Ohio State will air on ESPN.

How to stream the Texas vs. Ohio State Cotton Bowl live online

The CFP semifinal will also stream live on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

How many Cotton Bowls have Texas, Ohio State played in?

The Longhorns will play in the Cotton Bowl for a record 23rd time, but this will be their first appearance since winning the game in 2003.

The Buckeyes will appear in the Cotton Bowl for the second straight year and fourth time overall.

How many Cotton Bowls have Texas, Ohio State won?

Texas owns an 11-10-1 all-time record in the Cotton Bowl.

Ohio State lost 14-3 to Missouri last season, bringing their Cotton Bowl record to 1-2.

How many football national championships have Texas, Ohio State won?

The Longhorns have four claimed national titles, with their most recent one coming in the BCS era. Texas was crowned champions in 2005 after beating USC in the national championship game.

The Buckeyes are among a select group of teams that own a CFP title, winning the inaugural playoff in the 2014 season for their eighth claimed national title. Ohio State also boasts a BCS national title from the 2002 season.

Who does the winner of Texas vs. Ohio State play next?

The Cotton Bowl winner will meet the winner of the Orange Bowl -- No. 6-seeded Penn State vs. No. 7-seeded Notre Dame -- in the national championship game.

When is the CFP national championship game?

The CFP will conclude with the national title game on Monday, Jan. 20.

Where is the CFP national championship game being played?

The national championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was also the site of this season's Peach Bowl quarterfinal.