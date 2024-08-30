College football is back -- and so is Travis Hunter.

The junior star wide receiver/cornerback hybrid enjoyed a stellar performance right out of the gates, delivering a hat-trick of receiving touchdowns to help Colorado top North Dakota State 31-26 at home.

Hunter, specifically, hauled in seven catches for 132 yards and three scores, while fellow intriguing wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. also logged seven passes but for 198 yards and a touchdown, his longest going for 69.

While Colorado's run game never launched, quarterback Shedeur Sanders flexed his way to 445 passing yards on 26 of 34 completions, four touchdowns and one pick.

But with Hunter's performance and him now being draft eligible in 2025, plenty of talk surrounded his potential top-overall pick display. Here are some of the best reactions:

Make that a Travis hat trick 🧢#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/XuzTaIbQ6I — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 30, 2024

Whoever got that first pick , idc if you need a Lineman or QB Travis Hunter is one of one — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 30, 2024

MAN TRAVIS HUNTER IS RIDICULOUS!!!!! WOW — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2024

“That was a glitch on EA Sports”



What a great way to describe that Travis Hunter catch.



Incredible snag. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 30, 2024

North Dakota State trying to defend Travis Hunter: pic.twitter.com/RWM7NS7p88 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2024

NFL scouts watching Travis Hunter pic.twitter.com/ad9zAYqSlM — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 30, 2024

Travis Hunter is not a real human being bro pic.twitter.com/5rYlqm1H2o — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 30, 2024

Travis Hunter might legitimately win the Heisman if he can stay healthy. He’s the best player in College Football. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) August 30, 2024

This photo of Travis Hunter resulted in a Touchdown 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fsQZs8wvmM — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 30, 2024

"Give me the ball. We gon' win this game." 😤



Travis Hunter talks with @notthefakeSVP about his incredible third TD 🤩 pic.twitter.com/8exvP6cWpK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2024

Colorado next plays at Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 7. Kickoff time is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on NBC.

