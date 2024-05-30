Guide to the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Commissioner's Cup is returning to the WNBA.

The fourth annual in-season competition will be a little different than previous years, with each team moving to a five-game format -- down from 10 games -- over a two-week period.

Besides winning the prestigious Cup, teams will be competing for some extra prize money and a charitable component for each game.

As the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup approaches, here's everything you need to know about the competition's format:

When is the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup?

The Cup will take place from June 1-13 with the championship game on June 25.

What is the Commissioner’s Cup?

The Commissioner’s Cup is an in-season tournament that tips off early in the regular season and runs through the first half of the season. The top teams from the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference will face off in the final for the Cup.

The standings are based on 30 WNBA regular season games between all 12 teams.

What is the Commissioner's Cup format?

Each team will play five Commissioner's Cup games with one of them being against each of its in-conference rivals. Each team will either have three games at home and two on the road or vice versa and be part of the team’s 40-game regular season schedule.

These games will also count toward the team’s regular season record.

When was the first Commissioner’s Cup?

The first Cup was awarded in 2021. It was scheduled to begin in the 2020 WNBA season but was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the Commissioner’s Cup prize?

The total purse for the Commissioner’s Cup is $500,000.

Besides the Commissioner’s Cup Trophy, players on the winning team will make around $30,000 each. The championship game MVP is entitled to a $5,000 bonus.

The players on the losing team will earn $10,000 each.

Which teams have won the Commissioner’s Cup?

Three different WNBA teams have won the Commissioner’s Cup to date. There are as follows: