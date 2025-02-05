Cake fumble? Man spots Chiefs-themed cake at an ACME right in Eagles territory

You can call it the battle of the batter in Delaware County, and it all started with a sweet treat sporting the wrong colors.

A man spotted a Kansas City Chiefs-themed cookie cake at an ACME in Havertown, right in Eagles-territory. The cake said, "Go Taylor's boyfriend - 87," a nod to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelece.

The man took to social media and posted a photo of the cake, and before you know it, it went viral. He wrote in part:

"They’re selling this at the Acme in Havertown. UNACCEPTABLE."

But it didn't take long for someone at ACME to do something about this cake catastrophe.

The next day, on social media, ACME posted that they "fixed it" and showed a cookie cake decked out in Eagles-themed colors. This time, the cake read "Jason > Tarvis. Go Birds."

ACME shared that the rouge baker, who's also a Taylor Swift fan, went off script when making the original cookie cake. They also shared that the Chiefs' cake was in rotation last year when the Birds weren't in the championship.

Hopefully, there will be no more "Taylor's Boyfriend" cakes ahead of the Super Bowl.

