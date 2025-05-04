An antisemitic sign at a bar in Philadelphia is going viral online and now the owner of the company behind the bar is speaking out.

The antisemitic sign was held up by a waitress at Barstool Sansom Street and was shared on X in a video that was taken from an Instagram user's story.

Two hours later, the owner of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, held what he called an "Emergency Press Conference" in reaction to the sign.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

In his video shared to social media, he said that the waitresses who were taking care of the table that ordered the sign were fired.

Portnoy also said "two kids go to Temple" while talking about how he is going to make sure this doesn't happen again. NBC10 has not been able to confirm if any of the people in the video go to Temple University.

"Tell me how do I make this f***ing right?," Portnoy said in the video. "What I'm saying is I'm getting the names. I'm trying to be a little responsible. I'm trying to keep it together, but I'm on it."

NBC10 has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department, Barstool Sansom Street and Temple University and is waiting to hear back.