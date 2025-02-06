Trending
Eagles

Celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl run with the NBC10, TODAY Show pep rally!

Watch NBC10 and the TODAY Show's Eagles pep rally at XFinity Live on Friday, Feb. 7, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the video embedded below

By David Chang

We’re only a few days away from Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs! The NBC10 News Today team is once again collaborating with the TODAY Show for a Friday morning Eagles pep rally at XFinity Live!

The rally will feature plenty of fun, food, music and more as Eagles fans get hyped for the big game. Watch live coverage of the pep rally from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, on NBC10, the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channel and in the video embedded above.

Here’s a list of all of the local businesses and food vendors that will be featured in Friday’s rally:

Bar Jawn

Bassetts Ice Cream

Beady Eye Sunnies

Beck’s Cajun Café

Blondie

Brewed Awakening

Cake Life Bake Shop

Craftsman Row

Crust Vegan Bakery

Dainty Studios

DJ Zo Designs

Dunkin

El Merkury

Evolve Fitness

Jacob’s Northwest Restaurant

Kay Kay’s Bakery

Lucky Lasso

Philadelphia Balloon Company

PJ Clarke’s

Riverwards Produce

TCC Boutique

Unearth Philly

