Philadelphia Police are investigating after Sixers' player Kelly Oubre Jr. was hit by a car in Center City on Saturday.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Locust streets, according to police. A team spokesperson said Oubre, 27, was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

Oubre was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and was released a few hours later, officials said. The Sixers have not revealed the severity of Oubre's injuries but said he is not expected to miss the rest of the season.

Police described the crash as a "leaving the scene auto ped." They have not released a description of the vehicle involved.

The investigation is ongoing by the Crash Investigation Division.

Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.

