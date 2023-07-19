Chipotle, USWNT team up during Women's World Cup. Here's how to score a free meal

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off with its group stage this week and Chipotle is giving fans the chance to score bowls when the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team scores goals.

In partnership with Chipotle, the USWNT Twitter account will drop 2,500 free entrées as part of their Bowls for Goals promotional deal when the USWNT scores certain key goals on their mission for a third consecutive world title.

The promo will only become available when the USWNT scores a tying, go-ahead or lead-extending goal during the group stage of the international tournament. The first 2,500 fans to text the subsequent code to 888222 will receive a free entrée.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off July 20. With the big time difference between the United States, Australia and New Zealand, the USWNT offers tips for staying up late to watch World Cup games and cheer them on.

The USWNT have put on dazzling and ruthless performances in previous World Cups to seize the title. And now, their three-peat bid at the FIFA World Cup is about to commence.

But winning the title for a third consecutive time will be challenging, as other countries have developed and are better equipped to dethrone the well-oiled machine that is the USWNT.

The team will be competing in the group stage on July 21, July 26 and Aug. 1. For details on their schedule, click here.