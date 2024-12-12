City Council committee votes to advance Sixers arena plan

Philadelphia City Council's Committee of the Whole voted in favor of a $1.3 billion plan for a Sixers arena in Center City during a committee meeting on Thursday morning.

With four councilmembers voting against the bills package for the plan, the committee forwarded the legislation out of committee.

Léelo en español aquí

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The bills package that would bring a Sixers arena to the intersection of Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets could now receive its first reading before City Council at its stated meeting today at City Hall.

The bills package could then receive a final approval on Dec. 19, 2024, if councilmembers continue to support the plan.

The vote on Thursday came after the committee postponed a hearing on the plan not once, but twice.

In fact, that Wednesday hearing was already a rescheduled hearing that was intended to be held a week earlier.

Wednesday's hearings on the plan were postponed as outbursts from the crowd -- including those both in support of and in opposition to the plan -- interrupted discussions.

The hearing began at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at City Hall and was open to the public despite officials saying on Wednesday that there would be no public comment.

In a statement released after the vote, Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier (D-3rd Dist.) and Rue Landau (D-At-Large) noted that they voted against the bills package and intend to vote against it again when the final comes up for the arena plan at City Council, likely next week.

“Today we voted against legislation authorizing the proposed 76ers Arena. Barring major changes, we expect to oppose this legislation when it comes up for a final vote next week," the councilmembers said in a statement. “City Council proposed a strong $100 million Community Benefits Agreement with extensive anti-displacement measures created with input from community leaders. It is deplorable to learn the 76ers and their billionaire owners think our communities are worth only $60 million over 30 years. They recently gave a single athlete $193 million over 3 years."

During the hearing, City councilmember Mark Squilla (D-1st dist.), who proposed the package, noted that council had added amendments to the bills package, including raising the CBA to $60 million, ahead of the day's vote.

How much money would be included in the CBA?

Councilmembers had suggested that developers double the proposed $50 million that has been previously proposed to be included in a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) with the proposal.

Instead, the proposal moved forward on Thursday was amended to request $60 million in that CBA.

At a recent hearing, some members of council suggested a higher figure -- as much as $300 million -- to be included in a CBA, in order to help sway their opinions on the plan.

At that same meeting, developers of the plan suggested they would be willing to consider adjustments to the $50 million figure, though $300 million would likely be a no-go.

How would these funds be used?

Amendments to the bills package note that this $60 million in CBA funding would be spread with $33 million going to initiatives in and around the city's Chinatown neighborhood -- like developing a master plan for the community and providing $2 million in grants for small businesses.

The remaining $27 million would then be spread to other initiatives citywide, including $7 million for extended day/extended year schooling and $3 million for public transit at the arena.

According to Mayor Cherelle Parker and Council, that money would benefit the entire city.

With the bills package moving forward on Thursday, it will now likely receive its first reading later in the day at City Council's stated regular meeting.

Then, a final vote on the plan could be held on Dec. 19, 2024.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.