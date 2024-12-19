Watch: City Council to hold final vote on $1.3B 76ers Center City arena plan

The future of Philadelphia's Market East community in Center City could soon be crystal clear as City Council is expected to vote on a $1.3 billion plan that could bring a brand new arena for the Philadelphia Sixers to the neighborhood.

During its scheduled meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, City Council is expected to hold its final vote -- after months of negotiations with developers and meetings with members of the community in every corner of the city -- on the legislative package that would make way for a plan that could have a transformative effect on the area.

Thursday's vote could bring to an end months of protests and outbursts from those on either side of the arena debate.

But, at the start of Thursday's hearing, there was no shortage of protest as a group of individuals opposed to the arena plan stood arm-in-arm, chanting and blowing whistles as they stood on the floor of City Council's chambers in City Hall.

Wearing shirts that read "City Council sold out Philly" and "shut it down" protestors sat in a group on the floor of city council as the meeting was intended to start at 10 a.m.

As of about 10:13 a.m., several protestors were being taken out of the room by law enforcement officials.

By About 10:25 a.m., the protestors on the floor of chambers had been removed, yet the crowd in attendance throughout the room continued to fill the room with chants.

For some time, as City Council President Kenyatta Johnson attempted to start the meeting, chants of "shame" filled the chambers.

The meeting was eventually brought to order by about 10:35 a.m., though some commotion persisted.

In opening the meeting, Johnson addressed the crowd, calling for those in attendance to respect the process as council has had eight hearings solely dedicated to the arena plan.

"All we are asking is just respect our process and let us continue our business," said Johnson at the top of the morning's meeting.

Public comment -- which included an "extremely long list" of speakers, Johnson said -- opened with input from those on both sides of the issue.

Several individuals spoke positively on the economic impact and influx of jobs the arena could provide, saying the project would benefit the city.

“We want to make sure that this arena is built,” said Daisy Cruz of the service workers union 32BJ SEIU said. ‘Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for building the arena.”

Paul Brown, who said he was a school psychologist in the city's Roxborough community, said that council should have fought for more money for the school district in the agreement with arena developers.

"You are in a prime opportunity right now to demand something better, that doesn't displace people, that doesn't harm people, but you just want to rush through a deal that gives them less," he said.

What's at stake?

The proposal would bring an arena to the intersection of Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets.

City Council has been holding meetings since September focused solely on the arena plan. And there have been some sticking points.

The biggest just might be how much money the developers plan to include in a Community Benefits Agreement with the neighborhoods nearest the project site.

Initially, developers proposed $50 million in that agreement, but some suggested that figure be doubled.

In fact, some members of groups that opposed the development plan had sought to have that figure upped to $300 million.

But, in legislation that was read before City Council for its first reading last week, the proposal was amended to request $60 million in that CBA.

In breaking down how this $60 million in CBA funding could be used in the community, amendments note that $33 million would be set aside for initiatives in and around the city's Chinatown neighborhood -- like developing a master plan for the community and providing $2 million in grants for small businesses.

The remaining $27 million would then be spread to other initiatives citywide, including $7 million for extended day/extended year schooling and $3 million for public transit at the arena.

If City Council approves the plan on Thursday -- nine members of the legislative body will need to approve the plan for it to move forward -- construction would likely begin sometime in 2028.

