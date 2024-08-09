Close-up of baseball on field. Photo taken in Minnesota.

This was the can't-miss youth baseball game of the season for people from Bucks County and beyond.

The Council Rock Newtown Little League baseball team has advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

CR Newtown beat Washington, D.C., 5-1 in a Mid-Atlantic Region final marked by rain delays in Bristol, Connecticut. The game was broadcast on the ESPN networks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With an undefeated record of 18-0 -- the longest winning streak of any team around the county -- the team is packed with talent, long-lasting friendships and pride.

After defeating Maryland 11-1 on Tuesday, CR Newton faced the team from Washington, D.C. in the final of the Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament. The game in Bristol, Connecticut was a rematch as CR Newtown beat the D.C. team 13-1 last weekend.

The Little League World Series starts next week.

Which players have starred for Council Rock Newtown Little League?

The team began its historic run by going undefeated locally in District 30. They then won against their Section 6 opponents to earn their crown with a spot in the state tournament. Their 4-0 record was a testament to their hard work and dedication, earning them a spot in the regionals.

The team is led by head coach Brad Hamilton, who coaches Little League superstars Gavin Caudill, Rocco DaBronzo, Wes Esteves, Brody Gage, Greyson Gage, Dean Hamilton, Saverio Longo, Tyler Neeld, Brayden Peiffer, Nick Schiller, Will Siveter, Ryan Uhl and Tyler Wexler.

The team has amassed 27 hits in its two regional games in Bridgeport.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.