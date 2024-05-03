Dallas police not charging Dak Prescott in alleged sex assault case

DALLAS, TX – JANUARY 14: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before kickoff against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Wild Card playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas police say they will not be filing charges of sexual assault against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott citing insufficient evidence that a crime was committed.

Earlier this year a woman filed a police report alleging she was assaulted by Prescott seven years ago after he sued her claiming she was trying to extort him for $100 million.

In her report, the woman claimed she'd been sexually assaulted by Prescott in 2017 while in the parking lot of a Dallas strip club.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Prescott denied the woman's allegation and filed a countersuit saying she was trying to extort him. According to Prescott's lawsuit, the woman and her attorneys wrote him a letter saying the woman wouldn't pursue criminal charges or go public with her claim if he paid her $100 million.

Detectives with the Dallas Police Department investigated the woman's claim and the department said on Thursday that the case had been closed and that detectives determined there was insufficient evidence an offense was committed.

“I want to thank the Dallas Police Department and Dallas County District Attorney’s office for their thorough investigation of the allegations against Dak Prescott. As we knew they would, they found nothing in their extensive exploration of the facts that would support a criminal prosecution," said Levi McCathern, an attorney representing Prescott.

"We are confident that at the end of law enforcement’s investigation into the extortion case that they will find the accuser and her attorneys just as guilty as Dak is innocent. As I have said from the beginning, Dak is a great football player, and an even better human. He would never assault any woman. These false accusations were brought up seven years after the alleged events for one reason and one reason only - to line the pockets of the accuser and her attorneys. Their behavior is an affront to all the true survivors of sexual assault," McCathern said.