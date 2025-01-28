Young boy's heartwarming reaction to receiving tickets to Eagles game goes viral

A young Philadelphia Eagles fan was out shopping with his mom at a Dollar Tree when he was posed with a question, leading to his dreams coming true.

A video that has been viewed millions of times and liked by hundreds of thousands shows 8-year-old Declan LeBaron of Doylestown getting the surprise of a lifetime.

On his way to what he thought was an Eagles party at his hospital, Declan was approached by Zach Dereniowski, better known as MDMotivator, a popular content creator who tries to spread kindness through videos showing him blessing people worldwide. In this case, it was Declan who lives with systemic juvenile arthritis.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“For Declan it really affects his joints, he gets really high fever, rashes. There are weeks he can't walk without assistance," said Jill, Declan's mother.

When Zach put out the call to his millions of followers looking for deserving Eagles fans, Declan's supporters overwhelmingly responded.

In the viral video, Zach asks Declan -- who is all decked out in Eagles gear -- if he would rather have $1,000 cash or a "mystery bird." Declan shares with Zach that he loves the Eagles and that's when he was surprised with tickets to the NFC Championship Game.

Declan is handed the tickets, the Swoop stuffed animal, and $1,000 in cash, but in the turn of events, Declan does something that surprises everyone, even his mom.

Declan takes the $1,000 and shares it with other customers in the Dollar Tree, who are all extremely grateful.

The blessings for Delcan continued during Sunday's game, where not only did he get the chance to be in the crowd and watch the victory, he made it onto the field and met LeSean McCoy, got his jersey signed by Saquon Barkey, took home gloves from Isaiah Rodgers and even got a wave from another Eagles fan, Bradley Cooper.

Declan returned to school the next day where he was the talk of the classroom. But for him, this now viral moment was a chance for him to just be a kid.

“Like happy and get a day off from thinking about my sickness," Declan told NBC10.

Delcan will be turning nine years old the day before the Super Bowl, and for the die-hard Eagles fan, there would be no greater birthday gift than for the Birds to become Super Bowl Champions.