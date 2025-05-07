Eagle A.J. Brown gets first ever ‘Making a Better Philly Changemaker Award'

It's been a big week for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

And, it's only Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Brown proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kelsey Riley -- she said "yes," by the way.

And on Tuesday, the City of Philadelphia recognized Brown's efforts to support the community by honoring him with the first ever "Making a Better Philly Changemaker Award."

The award, organizers said in a statement, is intended to recognize Brown for his "ongoing commitment to supporting Philadelphia youth and communities."

"For me, it's just about showing the love that I have in my heart," he said, when asked what motivates him to give back to the community. "Growing up, I always wanted someone to come back and just, show us the way and lead us. But, unfortunately we didn't really have that. So, I said 'if I make it to the NFL, or whatever I do, I'm going to give back to the community.'"

Also, during the day, the Philly Service Award hosted it's second annual Impact Awards that celebrated more than 60-student led community service projects developed at high schools throughout the city during the school year.

There was a total of $165,000 in prizes delivered to top projects.

Also, on Tuesday, the famed restaurant chain Chickie's & Pete's presented Brown with a $11,000 donation to the AJ Brown Foundation, which intends to support children and help them make positive impacts in their home communities.

Asked about his desire to give back to the city and the community as a whole, Brown it was how he was raised. And, he said, he wants to be a positive influence for children throughout Philadelphia.

"Philly has become my home and I'm proud to say that," said Brown.

